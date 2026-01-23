UK search and rescue teams are now in Mozambique to support the flood response

Specialised UK International Urban Search and Rescue (UK ISAR) teams arrived yesterday at Mavalane International Airport in Maputo to support the response to severe flooding caused by extreme rainfall, which has affected hundreds of thousands of people across several regions of the country.

An initial forward deployment of seven specialists arrived on Tuesday, 20 January, to assess conditions on the ground and coordinate with Mozambican authorities and humanitarian partners. This deployment was reinforced yesterday, 22 January, with the arrival of a further 29 personnel from UK fire and rescue services, along with four boats, to support search and lifesaving operations and the response led by the Government of Mozambique.

The Chair of the UK National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), Phil Garrigan, said:

“Following a request for international assistance, specially trained firefighters from across the UK are being deployed to support the response on the ground, bringing vital specialist skills in flood lifesaving and water rescue.

Our teams will work closely with local authorities and international partners to support lifesaving efforts and help protect lives in these extremely challenging conditions.”

The British High Commissioner to Mozambique, Helen Lewis, said:

“We know that the situation on the ground is extremely difficult. Flooding has destroyed roads, isolated communities and restricted access to many affected areas. For this reason, search and rescue operations remain the immediate priority.

We will continue to work closely with the Government of Mozambique, humanitarian partners and the international community to ensure that assistance reaches those most in need, as quickly and effectively as possible, in support of national leadership of this response.”

Alongside search and lifesaving operations, public health risk assessments are being conducted to help prevent disease outbreaks and other secondary risks associated with flooding, at a time when the country is entering the cyclone season, which may further exacerbate humanitarian challenges in the weeks ahead.

Following the declaration of a State of Emergency by the Government of Mozambique and the formal request for international assistance, the UK Government has approved £2 million in additional funding including for local organisations, to support the emergency flood response in Mozambique and is reprioritising other programmes to support the response where possible.

#UKISAR has been deployed to Mozambique to support flood rescue operations following devastating flooding caused by extreme rainfall. Funded and supported by the @FCDOGovUK , UK fire & rescue specialists and a medical team are now operating in Maputo Province and Xai-Xai,… pic.twitter.com/B2xUsTsd4E — UK ISAR (@UK_ISAR_TEAM) January 23, 2026

Source: British High Commission in Mozambique / Press Release