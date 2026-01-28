UK Minister for Development and Africa visits Mozambique to advance partnership under the UK’s new approach to Africa

Baroness Chapman, the UK Minister for International Development and Africa, is visiting Mozambique to reaffirm the strength of the UK–Mozambique partnership and the UK’s commitment to long‑term, mutually beneficial cooperation.

This visit is taking place a week after the deployment of UK International Search and Rescue teams operating alongside national authorities. This is part of a new £2 million package of emergency funding delivered in coordination with the Government of Mozambique and humanitarian partners.

On this first day Baroness Chapman and the Mozambican Minister for Planning and Development signed a new UK–Mozambique Growth Compact. The Compact aims to unlock up to US$3 billion of potential UK investment and drive climate‑smart growth, creating the foundations for increased, responsible investment and better jobs for Mozambican citizens.

The visit also showcases new UK-backed initiatives:

Finance and investment: A new venture finance vehicle through Finance Sector Deepening Africa (FSDA) to help build Mozambique’s capital markets and mobilise investment into agribusiness and climate innovation.

Green industrialisation: Launch of a strategic partnership with McKinsey management consultants to support Mozambique in revitalising and implementing its green industrial strategy, paving the way for higher‑productivity, higher‑quality jobs in manufacturing.

Rule of law: A new agreement with the International Centre for Asset Recovery (ICAR), working with the Attorney‑General’s Office (PGR), to strengthen capacity to investigate and prosecute corruption, illicit finance and money laundering.

Health and women’s empowerment: The UK and Mozambique agreed a refreshed framework for burden‑sharing and domestic resource mobilisation for family planning commodities, and signalled intent to design an innovative development bond focused on adolescent family planning and methods that increase women’s autonomy.

Speaking after the signing of the UK – Mozambique Growth Compact, Baroness Chapman said:

“This visit highlights the real impact of our partnership with Mozambique. The UK is delivering on its commitment to a new kind of relationship with African nations based on respect, equality, and shared priorities.

From rapidly deploying teams to support Mozambique’s flooding response, unlocking investment and driving climate-smart growth to strengthening health systems and empowering young women, this visit demonstrates the UK’s determination to work with Mozambique to support reforms and build systems that support climate resilience, health, education, and prosperity for all.”

This visit forms part of the reframed partnership with African countries under the new UK Approach to Africa, launched in December 2025. The Approach marks a shift from traditional donor models to partnerships based on respect, equality and shared priorities, reflecting Africa’s central role in global growth, climate leadership and security.

The UK Minister for International Development and Africa is in Maputo!#GoFarGoTogether pic.twitter.com/df4NeZr2vn — UK in Mozambique 🇬🇧🇲🇿 (@UKinMozambique) January 28, 2026

Source: British High Commission in Mozambique / Press Release