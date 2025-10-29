UK government deepens support for Mozambique’s climate leadership ahead of COP30

The British High Commission in Maputo is reinforcing its partnership with the Government of Mozambique to ensure the country’s effective participation in the upcoming COP30 climate summit. This support includes targeted capacity-building, strategic policy development, and technical assistance aimed at amplifying Mozambique’s voice in global climate negotiations.

The UK in Mozambique in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Centre for East and Southern Africa (RCC EASA) and the African Group of Negotiators Experts Support (AGNES) are supporting a three-day climate diplomacy workshop for Mozambique’s climate negotiators.

Scheduled for 28–30 October 2025 in Ponta do Ouro, Maputo province, the training will strengthen technical expertise and negotiation skills across key thematic areas such as mitigation, adaptation, climate finance, loss and damage, and transparency, and sharpen the ability to represent Mozambique’s climate priorities on the global stage.

This initiative is part of a broader package of support funded through the UK Climate & Nature Diplomacy Fund (CNDF). Beyond capacity-building, the UK, through the Green Cities Infrastructure and Energy Program (GCIEP) has supported the development of Mozambique’s National Climate Finance Strategy, which was recently approved by the Council of Ministers and set to be presented at COP30. This strategy aims to enhance Mozambique’s access to international climate finance, including the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund.

The FCDO also played a key role in supporting the infrastructure component of Mozambique’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), helping to align national development priorities with climate resilience and low-carbon growth.

This support reflects the UK’s commitment to empowering climate-vulnerable countries such as Mozambique to shape global climate outcomes. By investing in both policy and people, we are helping Mozambique build a credible, coordinated, and impactful presence at COP30.

The initiative aligns with the UK Foreign Secretary’s climate priorities, particularly in scaling finance, strengthening global resilience, and promoting sustainable ocean governance. It builds on previous successful CNDF-funded efforts that enabled Mozambique’s participation in COP26 and COP27 and continues to strengthen the UK-Mozambique climate partnership.