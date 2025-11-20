UK and Mozambique are committed to unlock investment and support reform

The British High Commission in Maputo, in partnership with the Government of Mozambique Ministry of Planning and Development and the private sector, yesterday launched the Market Access Barriers Report. This is a UK-funded initiative aimed at supporting evidence-based reforms to improve the business environment and unlock investment.

The report identifies ten key regulatory and operational barriers that hinder UK trade and investment in Mozambique, particularly in strategic sectors such as energy and mining. It offers practical recommendations to reduce licensing delays, improve regulatory clarity, and streamline administrative processes with a focus on supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and inclusive growth.

“This report is a concrete example of the UK’s long-term commitment to Mozambique. It provides a roadmap for reform and a platform for dialogue. British companies have an investment portfolio with commitments exceeding 1.4 billion US dollars across various sectors, including energy, mining and digitalisation, thereby contributing to industrialisation and job creation.” – Helen Lewis, British High Commissioner.

The Director da APIEX, Luis Machava, delivered the opening remarks for the event in representation of Mozambique’s Ministry of Economy and said:

“The development of the private sector is crucial to achieving our sustainable growth objectives. That is why we will remain aligned and coordinated with our partners to ensure that reforms translate into tangible results for Mozambique’s economy.”

The launch event brought together senior government officials, UK and Mozambican businesses, and development partners. It included presentations on the economic outlook, the role of blended finance, and the UK’s Deliverology approach to accelerating reform delivery.

The report also supports the objectives of Mozambique’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (PRECE) and aligns with the UK’s new approach to Africa, focused on partnerships, investment, and inclusive prosperity.

The UK and the Government of Mozambique hosted this year’s Strategic Business Group along with their partners Vodacom Mozambique, Globeleq and RSM. The expectation is that the public and private sector will continue together to prioritise three of the ten identified barriers for immediate action, with technical support from the International Trade Centre (ITC).