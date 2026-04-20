Ugandan and Congolese ​soldiers rescued at ‌least 200 civilians in a ​raid on ​an Islamist militant camp ⁠in eastern ​Democratic Republic of ​Congo last week, Uganda’s military said ​on Monday.

The ​captives had been held ‌by ⁠the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan group operating ​in ​eastern ⁠Congo that pledged allegiance ​to Islamic ​State ⁠a decade ago.

Over 200 Rescued From ADF Captivity As UPDF–FARDC Intensify Operations In Eastern DRC https://t.co/iKmUgQzE3v — Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) (@MODVA_UPDF) April 19, 2026

Source: Reuters