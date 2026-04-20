Ugandan and Congolese troops free 200 captives from IS-affiliated militants

Ugandan and Congolese soldiers rescued at least 200 civilians in a raid on an Islamist militant camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, Uganda’s military said on Monday.
The captives had been held by the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan group operating in eastern Congo that pledged allegiance to Islamic State a decade ago.
Over 200 Rescued From ADF Captivity As UPDF–FARDC Intensify Operations In Eastern DRC https://t.co/iKmUgQzE3v
— Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) (@MODVA_UPDF) April 19, 2026
Source: Reuters