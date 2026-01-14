UAE President meets President of Mozambique on sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Tuesday with Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, who is on a working visit to the UAE to take part in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the development of cooperation between their countries across a range of sectors, with a focus on the economy, trade, development, renewable energy, and energy security. These areas support their national development priorities, reflect their shared interests, and contribute to long-term prosperity for both peoples.

They also discussed the key themes of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and highlighted its importance as a global platform for addressing sustainability challenges and promoting innovative solutions that can accelerate lasting progress.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to exploring additional opportunities for cooperation, especially in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, in support of their shared sustainability aims.

During the meeting, His Highness and His Excellency Chapo witnessed the announcement of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, including diplomacy, healthcare, the environment, community development, and other areas that aim to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials from the UAE.

Source: WAM / Official website of the UAE President,