UAE delivers first batch of humanitarian aid to Mozambique flood victims

In response to the appeal by the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, and in coordination with the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGD), His Excellency Mansour Muhammad AlJuwaid, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Mozambique, on Monday, 2 February 2026, delivered to Her Excellency Maria Manuela Lucas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, the first batch of humanitarian assistance from his country to the victims of the floods affecting central and southern Mozambique.

The donation comprises 225 tonnes of various food products, purchased on the local market, with a value of US$200,000.

The diplomat also assured that a second consignment will arrive in the coming days, containing humanitarian assistance in medicines, also valued at US$200,000, bringing the total humanitarian support allocated by the UAE to US$400,000.

On the occasion, Ambassador AlJuwaid reiterated the condolences and solidarity of the Government of the United Arab Emirates with Mozambique, expressing the hope that this friendly country will recover quickly from this crisis.

Maputo, 4 February 2026

Source: UAE Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique / Press Release