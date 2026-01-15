U.S. suspends new immigrant visas for 75 countries, 26 of them in Africa—see full list

The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday it will pause issuing immigrant visas to citizens of 75 countries over concerns that they may rely on public assistance in the future.

In a post on X, the U.S. government said immigrants from the list of countries “take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.”

The list, which includes U.S. allies and adversaries, alongside several top destinations for American travellers, was later posted on U.S. State Department’s website.

The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people. — Department of State (@StateDept) January 14, 2026

The countries, divided by region, include:

The Americas

– Antigua and Barbuda

– Bahamas

– Barbados

– Belize

– Brazil

– Colombia

– Cuba

– Dominica

– Grenada

– Guatemala

– Haiti

– Jamaica

– Nicaragua

– St. Kitts and Nevis

– St. Lucia

– St. Vincent and the Grenadines

– Uruguay

Europe

– Albania

– Belarus

– Bosnia and Herzegovina

– Kosovo

– Moldova

– Montenegro

– North Macedonia

Asia-Pacific

– Afghanistan

– Armenia

– Azerbaijan

– Bangladesh

– Bhutan

– Cambodia

– Fiji

– Georgia

– Iran

– Iraq

– Jordan

– Kazakhstan

– Kuwait

– Kyrgyzstan

– Laos

– Lebanon

– Mongolia

– Myanmar

– Nepal

– Pakistan

– Russia

– Syria

– Thailand

– Uzbekistan

– Yemen

Africa

– Algeria

– Cameroon

– Cape Verde

– Côte d’Ivoire

– Democratic Republic of the Congo

– Egypt

– Eritrea

– Ethiopia

– Ghana

– Guinea

– Liberia

– Libya

– Morocco

– Nigeria

– Republic of the Congo

– Rwanda

– Senegal

– Sierra Leone

– Somalia

– South Sudan

– Sudan

– Tanzania

– The Gambia

– Togo

– Tunisia

– Uganda

The freeze, which is set to begin Jan. 21, does not affect tourist visas.

It will remain in effect “until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” according to the U.S. State Department’s website.

This latest announcement follows a string of immigration and travel visa restrictions from the Trump Administration, including the pausing of diversity visas in late December. Diversity visas allowed a maximum of 55,000 immigrants from countries with low U.S. immigration rates to enter the United States each year.

Current immigration visas

The policy does not affect current immigration visas. However, the U.S. government has previously signaled it’s reviewing immigration visas granted under the Biden Administration.

Joseph Edlow, director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, in a post on X in November, said he’s “directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern,” at the direction of President Donald Trump.

He added that “the American people will not bear the cost of the prior administration’s reckless resettlement policies.”

Immigrant visa holders who are granted permanent resident cards, commonly known as “Green Cards,” are eligible for certain types of public assistance, but there is a five-year waiting period after obtaining the status to receive several benefits, including Medicaid, Medicare and the SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, according to the non-partisan, not-for-profit organization USAFacts.

The State Department on Monday announced it revoked more than 100,000 visas in 2025, including tourists who overstayed their visa periods, as well as some 8,000 student and 2,500 specialized worker visa holders for criminal offenses ranging from driving under the influence to theft.

Source: CNBC