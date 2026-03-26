U.S. agency opens pathway to 20% ownership of graphite miner Syrah Resources

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation unveiled plans late Wednesday for a strategic investment in Australia’s Syrah Resources, the parent company of the Vidalia Active Anode Material processing facility and Balama graphite mine in Mozambique, which hosts one of the largest natural graphite reserves in the world.

DFC said it will convert a $31M existing loan to shares in Syrah in two tranches that will result in ownership of a ~20% stake in the company and will disburse an additional $15M to the subsidiary operating the project.

The deal, which is still subject to government approvals, would make DFC the second-biggest shareholder in Syrah and follows a string of other transactions the Trump administration has made at home and overseas in mining and mineral processing.

Graphite is a key material in the anodes of rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems; China accounted for 78% of mined graphite production in 2025 and manufactures an even greater share of the purified product used in batteries.

Source: Seeking Alpha