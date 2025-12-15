Tzu Chi Mozambique invests US$3 million to build health clinic in Ponta-Gêa, Beira

The clinic will operate commercially, but the Tzu Chi Foundation will maintain its humanitarian commitment by offering, for example, at least two free consultation sessions per month aimed at vulnerable people, said Dino Foi.

The Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique will invest approximately US$3 million (192 million meticais) to build a health clinic in the city of Beira, Sofala province, a project aimed at strengthening the capacity of the local health system.

“This is a project that primarily seeks to reinforce the health system’s response capacity in Beira city, ensuring essential health services for these communities,” explained Dino Foi, President of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique.

The unit, to be located in the Ponta-Gêa neighbourhood and to be named Tzu Chi Clinic – Beira, will provide services in General Medicine, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Dentistry, Physiotherapy, and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

“A project of this nature requires a sustainable strategy. Therefore, the clinic will operate commercially, but the Foundation will maintain its humanitarian commitment by offering, for example, at least two free consultation sessions per month aimed at vulnerable people in Sofala,” noted the President of Tzu Chi Mozambique.

Completion of the infrastructure, which will be in the same area that will host Tzu Chi’s future offices in Beira city, is scheduled for December 2026, with construction having started in September this year.

Besides education, charity, and humanistic culture, medicine is one of the pillars of this Buddhist organisation’s work worldwide, and in Mozambique alone, Tzu Chi has several humanitarian projects in this sector, having already supported more than seven thousand people since 2012, the year the organisation was founded in the country.

Currently, among its health-related humanitarian projects, Tzu Chi is building the Nhamatanda Health Training Institute, an investment of over US$500,000 (32 million meticais), and handed over to the authorities in September the Metuchira Health Centre, valued at more than US$230,000 (15 million meticais), in addition to supporting equipment supply and patient nutrition at the Nhamatanda Rural Hospital, also in Sofala.

Sofala province concentrates most of the humanitarian projects of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique. Under a memorandum signed with the Mozambican Government, this Buddhist principles-based foundation with representation in over 60 countries has, since Cyclone Idai (2019), a specific support package for Sofala.

With total funding of US$108 million, entirely provided by more than 10 million Tzu Chi volunteers worldwide, the simultaneous construction of 3,000 housing units is underway, 1,673 of which are already completed and delivered, along with 23 schools, 14 of which have also been finished, for communities affected by Cyclone Idai in Sofala.

About the Foundation:

Tzu Chi is the world’s largest Buddhist humanitarian organisation, founded in 1966 by the Venerable Master Cheng Yen, a Buddhist nun. “Tzu Chi” means “compassion and relief,” and the foundation’s mission is to alleviate human suffering through acts of kindness and selfless service.

Present in over sixty nations, Tzu Chi supports all who need help regardless of creed, race, or nationality, driven by high moral principles and a spirit of selflessness.

In Mozambique, Tzu Chi was founded in 2012 by Denise Foi and focuses on community support in several areas, notably education, agriculture, health, and assistance to populations, especially during emergencies caused by the cyclical natural disasters that have affected the country.

With contributions from over 10 million volunteers worldwide and the efforts of around 10,000 volunteers in Mozambique, Tzu Chi promotes a culture of peace, solidarity, and mutual respect, bringing comfort and hope to communities.

Source: Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique / Press Release