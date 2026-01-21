Tzu Chi Foundation moves up delivery of 418 resilient homes in Guara-Guara, central Mozambique

The Tzu Chi Charity Foundation delivered 418 homes on Sunday to communities in Guara-Guara, ahead of the official ceremony planned for the coming months, in response to the vulnerability of families currently affected by flooding in the area.

“The impact of the rains in the central and southern parts of the country is devastating. We decided to accelerate the delivery of homes that were already completed to immediately address the needs of the population in Guara-Guara,” explained Dino Foi, President of Tzu Chi Mozambique.

Guara-Guara hosts the majority of the 3,000 resilient houses that Tzu Chi Mozambique is building as part of the Hope project, which also includes the construction of 23 schools in Sofala. The project benefits communities affected by Cyclone Idai in 2019.

To date, over 2,400 of the planned 3,000 homes in Sofala have been completed and delivered at resettlement centres in Guara-Guara, Kura, Metuchira, and Ndeja, all in Sofala province.

Overall, combining school and housing construction, the Hope project is valued at US$108 million, funded by more than 10 million volunteers of this Buddhist-based foundation worldwide.

From a timeline perspective and in line with the commitment made to the Government in 2019, “we are on track with both housing construction and delivery. However, we felt the need to accelerate the delivery of this batch of homes, especially now, given the dramatic situation many families are facing,” Dino Foi emphasised.

In light of the floods affecting the country, Tzu Chi’s Emergency Board, which met on Saturday, elevated the affected provinces to the top of its assistance priorities for Mozambique, with special focus on Gaza and Maputo.

“For these families, there is a shortage of almost everything. They need our help, so our immediate response was to consider how to assist. The ideals of our organisation’s founder, Master Cheng Yen, prevent us from ignoring the suffering of others. Therefore, we want to accelerate this process to support these populations,” explained Denise Foi, founder of Tzu Chi Mozambique, during a meeting led by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) in Sofala to assess the impact of the floods.

Tzu Chi’s response this rainy season follows a request from the Mozambican Government, given the situation of people affected by the adverse weather. Official figures from INGD as of this afternoon indicate 122,420 families affected by the floods, with 10,890 houses completely destroyed and 4,787 partially destroyed, in addition to 73,347 houses inundated. There are also 78 accommodation centres open in the affected areas.

On Saturday, Mozambican Head of State Daniel Chapo acknowledged the efforts of Tzu Chi Mozambique among the organisations supporting populations affected by disasters in Sofala during a visit to the Guara-Guara Resettlement Centre.

In recent days, dozens of Tzu Chi volunteers have been active in neighbourhoods of Maputo and Sofala provinces to support communities affected by the heavy rains ravaging the country. Their aim is to assist authorities in helping the people and to conduct assessments to determine needs for further support.

Founded in Mozambique in 2012, Tzu Chi has strengthened its presence since 2019 after Cyclone Idai, having supported more than 100,000 families through projects in education, resettlement, health, and food security, especially in the central region.

Source: Tzu Chi Moçambique / Media Release