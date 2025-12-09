Mozambique: Two young men go missing at Chidenguele Beach

Two young men, aged 25 and 28, have been missing since yesterday at Chidenguele Beach, in Mandlakazi district, Gaza province.

Authorities believe both may have drowned, as they ventured into deep waters without knowing how to swim.

According to the spokesperson for the Mozambique Republic Police (PRM) in Gaza, Júlio Nhamússua, the two young men were swimming near the Paraíso tourist resort when they moved away from the safe swimming area.

“Information gathered at the scene indicates that the victims did not have swimming skills, which likely contributed to their disappearance,” stated Nhamússua.

Source:: Notícias