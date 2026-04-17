Two of the 42 Mozambicans imprisoned abroad for drug trafficking are serving life sentences

Forty-two Mozambicans are imprisoned abroad for involvement in drug trafficking across 13 countries, with Brazil accounting for 22 cases, followed by India with seven nationals in custody. China and Portugal each have two Mozambican citizens incarcerated. The remaining nine Mozambicans are detained in Angola, Ethiopia, Singapore, Indonesia, Mauritius, Thailand, Qatar, Russia and Seychelles.

The spokesperson for the Central Office for the Prevention and Combating of Drugs, José Bambo, said on Wednesday in Maputo that, of this number of detainees, 24 are female and 18 are male.

Of the women serving sentences, eleven are imprisoned in Brazil. In terms of sentencing periods, 23 inmates are serving sentences handed down between 2011 and 2020, while eleven were convicted between 2021 and 2025.

Sentences range from two years to life imprisonment, with one Mozambican in Thailand and another in Indonesia serving life sentences.

Source: Domingo