Two northern Mozambique dams now at 100 per cent capacity, warns ARA-Norte

The Northern Regional Water Administration (ARA-Norte) announced that at least three of the six reservoirs corresponding to the dams under its jurisdiction have reached 100 per cent of their filling level.

These are the Mitucue dam, in Niassa province, and the Nacala and Nampula dams, both located in Nampula province.

According to the ARA-Norte statement dated Tuesday, 6 January, the Locomue dam, also located in Niassa province, continues to require special attention, despite showing improvements, currently presenting a filling level of 41 per cent of its total capacity.

In view of this situation, the institution renews its appeal to the population for the rational use of water, especially to residents of the city of Lichinga, which is supplied by the Locomue dam.

The information further states that the Chipembe dam, in Cabo Delgado province, and the Mugica dam, in Nampula, show filling levels of 62 and 63 per cent, respectively.

In the hydrological bulletin released on Tuesday, ARA-Norte indicated that, over the previous 24 hours, a reduction in hydrometric levels was observed in some basins in the region. However, in the basins of the Licungo River, in Mocuba; the Ligonha, in Moma; the Meluli, in Namaita; the Lúrio, in Mutuáli; and the Rovuma, in Mussoma, a slight rise in levels was recorded.

Meanwhile, ARA-Norte warns of the possibility of an increase in hydrometric levels in the coming hours, with a risk of flooding in low-lying areas of the basins of the Licungo, Mocubela, Monapo, Meluli, Mogincual, Megaruma and Montepuez rivers, covering areas of the provinces of Nampula, Cabo Delgado and Zambézia.

The entity also warns that road passability is restricted in several areas of the provinces of Nampula, Zambézia and Cabo Delgado.

ARA-Norte reinforces its appeals for strict compliance with precautionary measures, namely avoiding crossing watercourses, travelling through areas prone to flooding and erosion, as well as regularly following meteorological and hydrological information released by the competent authorities.

Source: AIM Moçambique