Two Mozambican authors among 10 in Oceanos Prize ‘transcontinental’ shortlist

Books by Mozambicans Francisco Guita Jr. and Mia Couto are among the 10 finalist works of this year’s edition of the Oceanos Prize, alongside titles by the Angolan José Eduardo Agualusa and the Portuguese Ricardo Gil Soeiro, Rui Cardoso Martins and Teresa Veiga.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Oceanos Prize organisation revealed that, in Poetry, the five finalists are: Lições da Miragem by Ricardo Gil Soeiro (Portugal), As Coisas do Morto by Francisco Guita Jr. (Mozambique), Coram Populo – Poesia Reunida Livro 2 by Maria do Carmo Ferreira (Brazil), Longarinas by Ana Maria Vasconcelos (Brazil), and O Pito do Pango & Outros Poemas by Fabiano Calixto (Brazil).

The five Prose finalists are: A Cegueira do Rio by Mia Couto (Mozambique), As Melhoras da Morte by Rui Cardoso Martins (Portugal), Mestre dos Batuques by José Eduardo Agualusa (Angola), Ressuscitar Mamutes by Silvana Tavano (Brazil), and Vermelho Delicado by Teresa Veiga (Portugal).

“A difficult task, given the quality of the set, but after the reading the 25 prose works and 25 poetry works by two specialist juries, we reached the list of books that go to the final. Once again, Oceanos confirms its principle of transcontinentally encompassing Angola, Brazil, Mozambique and Portugal,” reads a message published on social networks.

The books nominated for this edition of Oceanos were chosen from a record number of 3,432 submitted, the Directorate-General for Books, Archives and Libraries (DGLAB) notes in a statement.

The distinguished authors will receive a total monetary prize of 300,000 reais – 150,000 reais for each of the winners, who will be announced on 10 December.

As noted by DGLAB, the evaluation of the Prose finalists will be carried out by a jury composed of the Brazilians Bernardo Ajzemberg and Wellington de Melo, the Mozambican Ungulani Ba Ka Khosa, and the Portuguese Carlos Maria Bobone and Sara Figueiredo Costa.

The Poetry jury is composed of the Angolan Ana Paula Tavares, winner of this year’s Camões Prize, the Brazilians Juliana Krapp and Rodrigo Lobo Damasceno, and the Portuguese Daniel Jonas and Rosa Oliveira.

The Oceanos Prize is held through the Culture Incentive Law of the Brazilian Ministry of Culture, and is sponsored by Banco Itaú and the Directorate-General for Books, Archives and Libraries of Portugal, with the support of Itaú Cultural, the Ministry of Culture and Creative Industries of Cape Verde, and the institutional support of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

The Oceanos Prize is administered by Associação Oceanos in Portugal and by Oceanos Cultura in Brazil.