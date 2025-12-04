Twenty professionals complete EUMAM MOZ workshop dedicated to the media

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) concluded yesterday its Media Workshop, an initiative held on 2 and 3 December that brought together 20 journalists from various media outlets.

The workshop aimed to strengthen journalists’ knowledge of the mission, framework and work carried out by EUMAM MOZ in support of the Mozambique Defence Forces (FADM), promoting a closer and more informed relationship between the mission and the media.

Over the two days, several topics of interest were addressed, from the transition from the previous EUTM mission to the current EUMAM MOZ, contextualising its emergence and framework, to the role of technical advice and operational mentoring in the mission, with explanations of the methods used, areas of activity and impact on Mozambican capacity building. The areas of Gender, Interoperability and Communication in the mission were also addressed, as well as the topic of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC), which aroused particular curiosity among the participants and highlighted the growing relevance of the social, community and humanitarian dimension in contemporary military efforts.

The workshop also featured a presentation by the European Union Delegation in Mozambique, reinforcing the close collaboration between EUMAM MOZ and EUDEL in Mozambique.

The final moment was marked by the closing message of this workshop delivered by the Mission Force Commander, Commodore César Pires Correia, who highlighted the noble mission of informing carried out by the media, which contributes to public confidence and an informed public.

“We all learned something. EUMAM MOZ not only shared knowledge, but also received valuable contributions from you. The exchange of experiences, the sharing of perspectives and the open dialogue enriched us all, and for that I am also grateful. The objectives of the workshop were fully achieved. We wanted to provide tools and information that could support your daily work, especially in an area as specific and sensitive as defence,” emphasised Commodore César Pires Correia.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive mission with a mandate until June 2026. It focuses on the operational training cycle and maintenance, while also providing specialized training to enable the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces (FADM) to become self-sufficient in the fight against insurgency. This European Union mission includes military personnel from 12 nationalities.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Media Release