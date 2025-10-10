Türkiye awarded 40 Mozambican students with university scholarships. The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Mozambique held a meeting with Mozambican students selected for the Türkiye Scholarships program organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) for the 2025-2026 academic year. The meeting was also attended by a representative of the Scholarship Institute, namely Fernaja Zacarias, Head of the Scholarship Department.

The Türkiye Scholarships are the official international scholarship program of the Government of the Republic of Türkiye, aimed at students from all over the world. This year, 123,000 applications were received from 171 countries. To date, 44 Mozambican students have completed their university studies in Türkiye with this support, while 23 students are currently pursuing their studies at various Turkish universities.

The Embassy announced that, for the period 2025-2026, 40 Mozambican students were awarded scholarships, representing an increase of 263% over last year. During his speech, Ambassador Ferhat Alkan emphasized that this growth demonstrates Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to strengthening cooperation ties with Mozambique in all sectors, including higher education and youth development.

The Türkiye Scholarships program, in addition to financing tuition and accommodation, offers support in the form of monthly maintenance allowances, health insurance, and preparatory Turkish language courses. This is a unique opportunity for academic and cultural training, allowing scholarship recipients to develop global skills and return to their home country with a broader vision to contribute to national development. During the meeting, the Head of the Scholarships Department, Ms. Zacarias, provided students with relevant and practical information about their studies and life abroad. Zacarias also thanked the Turkish Government for offering this opportunity to Mozambican students.

Ambassador Alkan was received by Her Excellency, Ms. Samaria Tovela, Minister of Education and Culture last week. Ambassador Alkan briefed Minister Tovela about the scholarship program and expressed his gratitude to Minister Tovela and Ms. Carla Maria Elias Caomba, Director-General of the Mozambique Scholarship Institute, for their support and close collaboration with the Mozambican authorities.

Minister Tovela, shared her appreciation to Türkiye, YTB and the Embassy for providing one of the most extensive foreign scholarship programs in Mozambique and called for strengthening bilateral cooperation for next year’s program to embrace bright and successful students from all walks of life and every province of Mozambique.