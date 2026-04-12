Turkey launches first overseas deep-sea drilling mission in Somalia

Turkey’s deep-sea drilling vessel Cagri Bey arrived off ​the coast of Mogadishu ‌on Friday to launch the country’s first overseas deep-sea oil exploration ​project.

Turkey’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar ​said the project marked “a new ⁠era in Turkish petroleum ​exploration.”

The planned well will reach a ​depth of 7,500 metres, making it one of the deepest offshore drilling ​operations in the world, ​he said at a reception ceremony.

“Today is ‌a ⁠historic day for Somalia to welcome the Turkish ship to drill the oil. It is ​also ​a new ⁠hope and positive step to make use ​of the fuel,” Somalia’s ​Mineral ⁠Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed said.

The drillship’s operations are expected ⁠to ​last around 10 months.

Source: Reuters