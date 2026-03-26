Tugboat delivered for Mozambique’s maritime gateway

A maritime, port and offshore logistics and support service provider in Mozambique has invested in a new tugboat from a Turkish shipyard

CFM Logistics has taken delivery of a new harbour tug from Uzmar Shipyard to support ship handling and docking at a Mozambique port.

The maritime, port and offshore logistics and support services provider intends to deploy Messalo at the Port of Nacala in the African nation as it anticipates rising trade levels and ship turnarounds at this key maritime gateway.

Uzmar built this 25-m tugboat in Turkey as shipyard number NB-175 to Robert Allan Ltd’s RAmparts 2500W design for escorting, manoeuvring and docking ships. It held the official delivery ceremony with CFM Logistics at its shipyard near Istanbul on 6 March 2026.

Messalo has a beam of 12 m, accommodation for six crew members, and is powered by two 1,900-kW diesel four-stroke engines, delivering a bollard pull of around 75 tonnes and a maximum speed of 13 knots.



Source: Riviera