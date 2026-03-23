President Donald Trump backed down on targeting Iran’s power network on Monday, saying ​the U.S. and Iran have held constructive talks and that he ‌would postpone any strikes on power plants and energy infrastructure.

Trump’s statement came after Iran threatened to attack Israel’s power plants and those supplying U.S. bases across the Gulf region if ​the U.S. targets Iran’s power network.

Conversations with Iran will continue throughout the ​week, Trump said in a social media post. However, Iran’s Fars news ⁠agency, citing a source, said there are no direct or indirect communications with the ​United States.

The White House did not respond to questions about the content of ​the talks, who participated or where they were held.

The reaction from markets was swift and marked: Brent crude oil futures fell sharply, the dollar fell against other major currencies, stock markets rallied ​and government borrowing costs fell back.

The United States and Iran “have had, over the ​last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our ‌hostilities ⁠in the Middle East,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success ​of the ongoing meetings ​and discussions.”

On Saturday, ⁠Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran failed to “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz to all ​shipping within 48 hours. Trump set a deadline of around ​7:44 p.m. ⁠EDT (2344 GMT) on Monday.

Iranian attacks have effectively closed the Strait, which carries a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in ⁠the ​war the U.S. and Israel launched on February ​28, which has upended markets, driven up fuel costs, fuelled global inflation fears and convulsed the postwar ​Western alliance.

Source: Reuters