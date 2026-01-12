Tropical storm Duzai poses no threat to Mozambique, says INAM

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) has confirmed that Tropical Storm “Duzai” does not pose a threat to the Mozambique Channel or the mainland.

The storm, which formed in the Southwest Indian Ocean, has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 95 km/h. It is currently located at 14.5 degrees south and 76.6 degrees east, moving south-southeast at 11 km/h.

INAM continues to monitor the system’s progress and advises the public to stay informed through official weather updates and warnings from national authorities.

Severe Tropical Storm #Dudzai has formed in the southern Indian Ocean. Some strengthening is expected over the next few days, but the storm is expected to remain a minimal threat to land. pic.twitter.com/LOcDX7jKxS — Jason Nicholls 💙 (@jnmet) January 11, 2026

Source: Notícias