Triton Minerals updates on legal proceedings and operational plans

Triton Minerals Limited has provided an update on its legal proceedings and operational planning.

The company is working to resolve outstanding issues related to the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement for its Mozambique graphite projects, with a case management hearing scheduled for December.

Concurrently, Triton is advancing its operational planning for the Aucu Gold-Copper Project, with initial fieldwork underway.

The company aims to balance resolving legal disputes with progressing its exploration initiatives to support long-term shareholder value.

