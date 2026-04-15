Triton Minerals confirms gold and copper potential at Aucu Project in Mozambique

Triton’s maiden drilling at Aucu confirms a coherent gold system across multiple targets in Mozambique.

Anomalous copper and pathfinder geochemistry indicate polymetallic potential and justify further exploration.

Triton Minerals has reported maiden reverse circulation drilling and surface sampling results from the Aucu Gold-Copper Project in Tete province, Mozambique, confirming an active gold mineralising system across multiple targets. Early interpretation suggests mineralisation is part of a broader hydrothermal system with both surface and subsurface expression, linked to structural controls and a favourable geochemical signature.

The program delivered gold intercepts including 2m at 0.80 g/t Au and surface grades up to 2.78 g/t Au, while laboratory XRF analysis highlighted anomalous copper not directly tied to the gold zones, pointing to polymetallic potential. These findings, supported by pathfinder elements such as copper, arsenic, and antimony, underpin a clear pathway for further systematic exploration and could enhance the project’s longer-term development prospects if follow-up work confirms scale and continuity.

READ: Triton snaffles 588 square km gold-copper play in Mozambique

More about Triton Minerals Limited

Triton Minerals Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on mineral projects in Mozambique. Its portfolio includes the Aucu Gold-Copper Project in Tete Province, where it is targeting gold and copper within a broader polymetallic, structurally controlled hydrothermal system.

Source: TipRanks