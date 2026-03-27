Trade and Development Bank donates to Mozambican flood victims – AIM report

The Trade and Development Bank (TDB), an African regional development finance group, has disbursed 100,000 US dollars to support flood victims in Mozambique.

According to Finance Minister Carla Louveira, speaking on Thursday, this amount will be used to purchase medicines and medical-surgical supplies to support those areas that were affected by flooding.

“This opening by the TDB comes in response to the government’s appeal to cooperation partners for solidarity with the Mozambican people, formulated on January 16, 2026, which also decreed a red alert and a state of emergency throughout the country in the face of the floods that devastated the cities and provinces of Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane and Sofala,” she said.

According to the minister, Mozambique has been a Class A shareholder in TDB since 2014, with subscribed capital exceeding 10 million dollars.

“The country has benefited from interventions and financing in the areas of liquefied natural gas exploration”. she said.

This second wave of floods “requires the continued engagement of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGD), including national humanitarian teams, civil society, and the mobilization of further support from our development partners.”

For his part, the Minister of Health, Ussene Isse, praised the gesture of solidarity, highlighting the country’s vulnerability to extreme weather events.

“We are living through complex situations these days, and these weather events greatly impact our health system”, he said. “One of the components that is most affected in an emergency is the pillar of continuity of services, that is, care for our population, and one of the main components of continuity is medicines and surgical supplies”.

Source: AIM