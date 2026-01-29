TotalEnergies set to shift leadership in Mozambique: Rabilloud exits, enters Clémençon – Savana reports

TotalEnergies, leader of the Mozambique LNG consortium in Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, Cabo Delgado province, is making changes to its leadership in Maputo, Mozambican newspaper Savana reports today.

According to what Savana has learned, the current Country Chair and Managing Director, Maxime Rabilloud, is leaving, and Jean-Pascal Clémençon, a petroleum engineer, has been chosen to replace him. Clémençon will oversee the construction phase following the lifting of the “force majeure” in October.

A trained lawyer, Rabilloud has been in Mozambique since August 2021 and led the entire “force majeure” period, declared after the high-profile jihadist attack in the town of Palma on 24 March 2021.

Rabilloud managed socio-economic projects in a dimension unusual for large oil ventures. An example is the Fish Processing Centre, which will be inaugurated this Thursday in Mocímboa da Praia by the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, accompanied by the CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné.

The Fish Processing Centre project is valued at US$4 million, with the potential to benefit around 3,000 fishermen in the region, which has been heavily targeted by insurgent attacks that have terrorised Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

Jean-Pascal Clémençon, a former Senior Vice-President of Strategy and Markets at TotalEnergies, has already been in Maputo to begin the handover process, an exercise expected to last up to six months, similar to what occurred with the former technical director of the project, Stephane Les-Galles, who was replaced last year.

The new key figure in Mozambique has previously led TotalEnergies’ subsidiaries in Egypt and Algeria. He has over 25 years of experience working in the oil and gas exploration and production industry across three continents for different companies in the sector, holding leadership positions.

At 56 years old, Clémençon started his career in Gabon at Perenco in 1995 as a production supervisor and later as offshore installation manager at various oil platforms. He then joined Shell in Aberdeen, Scotland, at the end of 1997, to participate in the development of several offshore oil and gas fields.

In 2002, he joined TotalEnergies to lead the “Long-Term Exploration and Production Plan”. In 2005, he moved to the Iran region to negotiate contracts related to the Pars LNG project. In 2008, he was posted to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, in Dubai, to negotiate the renewal of concessions.

Subsequently, he was appointed Business Development Director of TotalEnergies E&P Congo (2010–2013) in Pointe-Noire. He was then appointed General Manager of TotalEnergies E&P Egypt (2013–2018). After that, he went to Algiers to lead the TotalEnergies subsidiary (2018–2021). In 2021, Jean-Pascal Clémençon was appointed Senior Vice-President of Strategy and Markets for the French major.

