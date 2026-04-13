TotalEnergies discovers hydrocarbons in Republic of Congo near existing production facilities

French oil major ​TotalEnergies has found ‌hydrocarbons as part of a drilling campaign to ​expand its currently ​operational Moho field offshore ⁠Republic of Congo, ​it said on Monday.

The ​well encountered a column of 160 metres of oil ​and gas. Total ​said the Moho G discovery ‌and ⁠its previous Moho H find represent recoverable resources of close ​to ​100 ⁠million barrels.

Oil ​majors have expressed renewed interest in West Africa in a bid to replenish resources from declining fields elsewhere.

TotalEnergies’ current production at ​the Moho deep offshore field, located 80 ​km (50 miles) from the coast of Pointe Noire, consists of ‌two ⁠floating units with combined output of around 90,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

The company plans to connect the Moho F and Moho G discoveries to ​existing Moho ​facilities.

“This new ⁠discovery on the Moho license benefits from its proximity to existing production infrastructure, ​allowing a short-cycle, cost-effective tie-back development,” ​Nicola Mavilla, ⁠Senior Vice-President Exploration, said in a statement.

TotalEnergies EP Congo is the operator of Moho license with ⁠a ​63.5% participation, alongside Trident Energy with ​21.5% and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo with 15%.

Source: Reuters