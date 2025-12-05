Tonight’s the night: Mozambique’s Ghorwane, our very own legendary band, celebrates 42 years with BCI’s support – you won’t want to miss this concert!

BCI is joining the celebrations marking 42 years of the band Ghorwane’s career, one of Mozambique’s most iconic and influential musical groups. The commemorative concert will take place this Friday, 5 December, at 8:00 pm at the Franco-Mozambican Cultural Centre (CCFM) in Maputo, bringing to a distinguished close the cycle of celebrations that began in the same venue in 2024.

This information was shared during a press conference held on Thursday, 4 December, at BCI’s Auditorium, attended by Roberto Chitsonzo, lead vocalist, and Carlos Gove, bassist and musical director of Ghorwane.

On the occasion, BCI’s Administrator, Rogério Lam, highlighted the group’s significance in the national artistic landscape. “Speaking of Ghorwane is to evoke more than 40 years of history and to recognise one of Mozambique’s most emblematic bands. Ghorwane is not just a band; it is a living heritage of our culture,” he stated.

He also emphasised that the group’s unique musical identity, marked by a fusion of traditional rhythms, African influences and contemporary sounds, aligns with BCI’s vision of valuing national culture and continuously supporting the arts. “Our partnership with Ghorwane reinforces our commitment to Mozambican music and to what distinguishes us as a people,” he added.

During the conference, Roberto Chitsonzo recalled the group’s journey, formed in the 1980s and known for its distinctive style and strong social consciousness. He also highlighted the symbolism of the name Ghorwane, inspired by a lake in the Chibuto district of Gaza province, “a lake that never dries,” just like the band’s legacy.

Carlos Gove, in turn, emphasised generational continuity: “This energy of 42 years is supported by young people to whom we have passed on our legacy. Between 35 and 45 musicians have been part of the band. We will celebrate with this note of youthfulness that ensures the future of this story.”

BCI thus reiterates its firm commitment to promoting Mozambican culture and continuously supporting initiatives that value artistic expression, preserve identities and inspire excellence. Alongside key partners, the bank will continue contributing to the strengthening of the cultural sector, promoting projects that connect generations and enrich the country’s cultural life.

Source: BCI / Press Release