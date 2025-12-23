Tolerância de ponto (special leave) granted for 24 December across Mozambique

The Minister of Labour, Gender and Social Action, Ivete Alane, has granted special leave (tolerância de ponto) for 24 December to all workers in the public and private sectors across the country, on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Action, the special leave is granted in response to a request made by the Christian Council of Mozambique and aims to allow better preparation for the celebration of Christmas Day and Family Day, which takes place on 25 December.

This special leave does not apply to workers whose duties cannot be interrupted in the public interest.

Source: Folha de Maputo