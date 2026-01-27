Timor-Leste grants US$2 million to support Mozambique flood relief efforts

The Government of Timor-Leste approved on Tuesday a donation of US$2 million to Mozambique to support the response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the floods that have affected more than 700,000 people.

“This decision comes in response to the formal request submitted by the Mozambican Government in light of the scale of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, which affects hundreds of thousands of people, with a particularly severe impact on women and children,” reads the statement released after the Timorese Council of Ministers meeting.

According to the statement, the aid to Mozambique approved by the Timor-Leste government aims “to contribute to the urgent humanitarian response, strengthen rescue and assistance capacity for affected populations, and mitigate the immediate effects of the emergency.”

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the last two weeks of flooding, 131 people have died in Mozambique, in addition to 144 injured, and 779,528 people have been affected, according to data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction.

Source: Lusa