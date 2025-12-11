Tiago Muxanga and Armando Sigauque lead Mozambique into World Boxing Championship quarter-finals

Mozambique, through boxers Tiago Muxanga and Armando Sigauque, have reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships, currently taking place in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

This is Mozambican boxing at its finest — effort rewarded with glory. It is everything expected from a sport that has crossed borders, and Tiago Muxanga, in the 71kg category, makes it all look effortless. His path at the World Championships has been immaculate, and with his powerful punches he has consistently swept aside anyone who stood in his way.

In yet another bout, this time against Dovud Makhakamov of Tajikistan, Tiago Muxanga completed another mission. With little room for error, Muxanga imposed himself and forced his opponent to defeat with blows delivered, one might say, in true Mozambican style. A place in the quarter-finals secured.

Tiago Muxanga’s victory was only the beginning.

Armando Sigauque, in the 57kg category, had another mission to fulfil — and he did so with his usual bravery and dedication. Facing Paul Omondi Onguku, a Kenyan full of energy and determination, Sigauque stood firm, avoiding punches and attacking with precision.

The victory was, in the end, genuinely Mozambican. Tiago Muxanga and Armando Sigauque are now among the select group of eight boxers who will compete in the quarter-finals.

By reaching this stage, they have already secured US$10,000, equivalent to 632,000 meticais. The winner of the competition will receive US$75,000.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships feature 500 boxers from 118 countries.

Source: O País