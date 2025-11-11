Thousands participate in the 6th edition of the FNB Maputo 10K run

Despite the heavy rain that poured over the country’s capital, and driven by the success of previous editions, FNB, in partnership with the Maputo City Council, held on Sunday, 2 November, the FNB Maputo 10K – Corrida das Acácias, the city’s most anticipated race.

As part of the celebrations marking the 130th anniversary of the City of Maputo, the event — now in its sixth consecutive year, brought together thousands of participants, including professional athletes, amateurs, and enthusiasts, across various male, female, and wheelchair categories.

At the end of the race, all participants received a finisher’s medal, and the top three in each category were awarded cash prizes.

“This was a very well-attended edition. We must thank all the athletes and residents of Maputo, and even beyond, for showing up in such great numbers, with energy and determination. Despite the challenging weather conditions, it turned out to be a unique experience. The event was a success,” said Cláudia Chirindza, Head of Marketing and Communication at FNB Moçambique.

Covering a 10-kilometre route, the race started shortly before 7 a.m. at the Maputo–Katembe Bridge tollgate, offering participants the opportunity to cross one of Mozambique’s most iconic infrastructures. The finish line was at the historic Independence Square in downtown Maputo, where runners continued to enjoy the various activities planned for the morning.

The Mayor of Maputo, Rasaque Manhique, once again commended the FNB initiative, stating that “sport is health, it is life. That’s why, even in the rain, residents came out in force to take part in this event.”

He also assured the continuation of the partnership with FNB, noting that “the FNB Maputo 10K Run contributes greatly to the quality of life of our residents and the public at large.”

The FNB Maputo 10K Run has become a key event in Maputo’s sports calendar, not only for promoting health and well-being, but also for bringing people together in a spirit of celebration and positive energy.