The Paratus Essential Access, launched to empower critical services across Africa

Pan-African telco, Paratus Group announces that it has launched Paratus Essential Access to deliver priority connectivity to communities and emergency services across Africa. Essential services help communities thrive and flourish but without connectivity, they cannot operate. Paratus Group is addressing this challenge head-on with their launch of Paratus Essential Access, a solution designed by Paratus and powered by Starlink to deliver priority satellite connectivity to organisations at the very heart of Africa’s remote communities.

Ensuring that critical institutions that operate in remote and underserved areas remain vital, the Paratus Essential Access service provides reliable, high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The service is offered with preferential pricing and priority support for approved essential service organisations, such as law enforcement, hospitals and community health clinics, schools, tertiary institutions, fire and emergency response, community centres, non-profit agriculture and food security initiatives.

The Paratus Essential Access service is backed by Paratus Group’s in-country teams for both professional and certified installation and integration with other network services as required. With rapid deployment capabilities, organisations can be connected quickly, enabling continuity of essential services even in the most challenging environments.

Schalk Erasmus, Paratus Group CEO says: “With Paratus Essential Access we are prioritising the organisations and communities people rely on most. This ensures that essential services in remote areas stay connected where traditional infrastructure cannot reach, allowing them to continue providing vital support to the communities they serve.”

Built for frontline impact, Paratus Essential Access enables a wide range of critical applications, from emergency response coordination and secure communications to telemedicine, digital health systems and remote learning. It also supports smart agriculture and operational monitoring, strengthening food security and community sustainability.

Availability is subject to qualification, reinforcing the Paratus Group’s focus on ensuring and directing this solution where it is most needed. Paratus Essential Access is already available in Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Rwanda and Zambia. The service will be rolled out to other territories by Paratus in the upcoming months.

As a trusted connectivity partner across Africa, Paratus continues to invest in solutions that enable progress, resilience and inclusive growth across Africa.

About Paratus

Paratus is a leading pan-African telecommunications and network services provider focused on delivering Africa’s quality network. The group operates in 16 countries across sub-equatorial Africa, with international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the USA.

Rooted in the heart of Africa for more than 23 years, Paratus exists to advance and empower the continent and its people. Africa is the reason for everything we do. Africa is our purpose. Continued investment in infrastructure, including the East-to-West Africa fiber route, the Express Route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world and Paratus 500, supports its mission to connect half a billion people across sub-equatorial Africa.

Source: Paratus / Press Release