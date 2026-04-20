The Maputo Climate Dialogue focuses on climate finance solutions for municipal resilience in Mozambique

The German Embassy hosted the fifth edition of the Maputo Climate Dialogue last Wednesday, April 15, 2026, bringing together municipal council presidents, government representatives, the private sector, and nongovernmental organizations to discuss climate finance for climate-resilient municipalities.

The event aimed at understanding the challenges Mozambican cities face in financing climate protection and adaptation.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Ronald Münch, host of the event, emphasized: “This meeting is part of climate foreign policy, and the goal is to exchange experiences, identify concrete solutions for local climate finance, and lay the grounds for new partnerships between municipalities, the government, and international partners.”

The opening remarks were delivered by Prof. Dr. Manuel de Araújo, Mayor of Quelimane, who emphasized that “cities are both victims of climate impacts and key players in finding solutions.” Albano Manjate, National Director of Climate Finance at the Ministry of Planning and Development, stressed that the resources needed to address this global challenge must be accessible and targeted. The panel consisted of representatives from the National Association of Municipalities of Mozambique (ANAMM), ENABEL, GIZ, and the German Development Bank (KfW), who agreed on the need for more efficient mobilization of climate finance.

The event takes place in a context in which Mozambique repeatedly faces the impacts of climate change. Municipalities, in particular, face difficulties in mobilizing financial resources to adapt to these growing impacts. This Climate Dialogue also addressed the Mozambican National Climate Finance Strategy (ENFC) 2025–2034 aimed at efficiently mobilizing and allocating national and international resources for climate action.

Cooperation between Germany and Mozambique is strategic for strengthening climate resilience in the country. This collaboration is based on a Partnership for Climate and Development, signed between the two countries in June 2024.

Source: Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mozambique / Press Release