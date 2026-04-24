Tete Secretary of State attends Zimbabwe Independence Day celebrations in Mashonaland: Mozambique commends Zimbabwe’s value addition stance — The Herald

A delegation from Mozambique, led by the Secretary of State for Tete province, Cristina de Jesus Xavier Mafumo, has commended the Government of Zimbabwe for prioritising value addition on minerals extracted in Zimbabwe.

The delegation had come to Mashonaland East province to join Zimbabwe for the 46th independence commemorations.

The delegation was received in Mutoko district by the Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate, Itayi Ndudzo.

After receiving the delegation, Advocate Ndudzo led them on a tour of Richbasin company, which specialises in cutting and polishing of granite stones.

The delegation had a first-hand experience with the processes of adding value to the precious stone.

From Richbasin, the team visited the Mutoko district heroes’ acre and they had an opportunity to put flowers on the tomb of an unknown soldier, in honour of those who died during the liberation struggle, which gave birth to an independent Zimbabwe.

The next day, on April 18, the delegation joined Advocate Ndudzo and the entirety of Mashonaland East during the provincial 46th independence celebrations, which were held in Chikondoma Stadium in Mutoko centre.

In an exclusive interview with Zimpapers as the delegation was about to depart for Mozambique, The Scretary of State for Tete Province Cristina Mafumo applauded Zimbabwe for adding value to minerals and raw materials, a gesture she said can accelerate Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

“We realised that there is a process of production here in Mashonaland East. We do have a challenge in Tete on the issue of processing goods; we have fruits, including mangoes and pineapple, but we are not processing,” she said.

“So, during this trip to Mashonaland East, we learnt a lot in terms of value addition. We learnt a lot about the importance of processing our goods, which our President is always emphasising on, that we must industrialise. So we learnt a lot from here.

“Our President is always challenging us to industrialise and process goods at the place of extraction so that we can even create employment for a lot of people, as well as boost our economy.

“We are going back and we are happy because we learnt a lot of things from here, which we are going to take home with us. I hope we are going to continue with this kind of cooperation.”

She added that people of Zimbabwe and Mozambique are one and they share a common development agenda.

Cristina Mafumo applauded Education 5.0, which the Government has introduced in Zimbabwe, saying that it gives learners skills to use in the communities.

“When learners receive that kind of education, they grow up with knowledge and skills to become responsible people in society.”

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Advocate Ndudzo thanked the Mozambique delegation for the visit.

“It is also our joy to be joined by our brothers and sisters from our neighbouring Changara district in the Province of Tete in Mozambique,” he said.

“I am so happy in the way we blended and in the way we were able to celebrate together, reminiscing about the strides we have made together as a people from the days of the liberation struggle, where Zimbabweans were greatly assisted by the people of Mozambique through material, logistical, ideological and other support, which enabled us to overcome the racist colonial white Rhodesian Government.

“The people of Zimbabwe were able to deliver for themselves a thunderous victory against the imperialists Government of Rhodesia, thanks to the great assistance rendered to us by the people of Mozambique.

“Of course, the people of Mozambique suffered the brunt of all that comes when you lend a helping hand, but as Cde Samora Machel is renowned to have said, the people of Mozambique did not consider themselves free until Zimbabwe attained freedom.

“So it is our pleasure as Mashonaland East Province to always host our brothers and colleagues from Tete Province.”

Zimbabwe and Mozambique describe their relationship as “twins” forged in the liberation struggle.

Mozambique served as the second springboard of Zimbabwe’s liberation war, with FRELIMO fighters working side by side with freedom fighters from Zimbabwe until victory was attained.

President Mnangagwa reiterated this in June 2025 during Mozambique’s 50th Independence Day, saying “what affects Zimbabwe affects Mozambique” and vice versa.

The two governments are also working on improving and building strong political ties with stronger trade.

At the inaugural Zimbabwe-Mozambique Bi-National Commission in November 2025, ministers prioritised removing trade barriers and upgrading key crossings like Forbes/Machipanda and Nyamapanda.

Zimbabwe also backed transformative projects such as the Techobanine deep-water port and rail corridor linking Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique for global market access.

Between 2015-2024, Zimbabwean private investors approved 37 projects in Mozambique worth ~US$120 million, mainly in aquaculture & fisheries, tourism, and industry.

Trade flows remain significant: 2020-2024 saw Mozambique export US$804 million to Zimbabwe, largely electricity, fertilisers and rice, while importing US$134.9 million.

A new EUR 3.5 million FAO project, funded by Italy, is boosting agricultural value chains and trade between the two countries.

It aims to help smallholder farmers plug into global markets and take advantage of AfCFTA.

On energy, Mozambique is indispensable in powering Zimbabwe’s grid, with both sides seeking deeper, sustainable arrangements.

Mozambique has also offered land in Gaza for Zimbabwean rice cultivation, while Zimbabwe will deploy technical experts to build local capacity.

Both presidents have stressed Pan-Africanism and regional integration under SADC and AfCFTA.

Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, speaking at Zimbabwe Iinternational Trade Fair in April 2025, courted Zimbabwean investors and highlighted Mozambique’s access to expansive regional and global markets.

President Mnangagwa noted that joint infrastructure like the Ponta Techobanine Project will have “far-reaching spill-offs” for both economies.

Tourism is also on the agenda, with plans to jointly market fantastic tourism products.







Source: The Herald