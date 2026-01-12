Tender open: Mozambique seeks industrial partner to set up bus assembly plant

The Mozambican government is seeking an industrial partner for a public-private partnership to establish a bus assembly plant, aimed at improving the country’s public passenger transport system, according to the tender notice.

In the tender notice for the expression of interest, published today and consulted by Lusa, the Transport and Communications Development Fund (FTC) explains that the government, through the Ministry of Transport and Logistics (MTL), is implementing a Public Passenger Transport System Improvement project to support the provision of resources for public transport.

To drive the implementation of the project, the document states that the objective is to select an industrial partner to establish a bus assembly plant in accordance with the national legal and strategic framework applicable to industrial development, promotion of private investment, and the transport sector.

The tender, open until 23 January, is governed by the regulations of the Public-Private Partnership Law, Large-Scale Projects, and Business Concessions, which encompass the design, construction, ownership, and operation of projects under Decree 15/2016 of 10 August and Decree 79/2022 of 30 December, which regulate public works contracts, supply of goods, and provision of services to the state, the notice adds.

The Public Passenger Transport System Improvement project is part of efforts to promote balance between population growth and investment in human development, aiming to ensure sustainable population growth and improve living conditions in Mozambique.

Source: Lusa