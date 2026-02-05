Telecommunications decree “massacres” Mozambique’s constitution, says NGO

The Women’s Observatory accused the Government of Mozambique on Thursday of “massacring the Constitution” and usurping the functions of the judiciary by approving a decree that allows the blocking of telecommunications, stating that it will challenge its constitutionality.

““We are saying that there is no lack of conditions to, when there is sufficient evidence, submit the matter to the court for it to decide on the suspension of a particular communication line, but this process cannot be carried out outside the judicial sphere. In other words, no one can accuse you, judge you, convict you, and impose the penalty— the government does not have that power; it is a violation of public law. The Constitution is being massacred, and this administrative power must be returned to the judiciary.,” said Quitéria Guirrengane, executive secretary of the Mozambican non-governmental organisation (NGO), to Lusa.

At issue is Decree 48/2025 of the Council of Ministers, which transferred powers to the National Communications Institute of Mozambique (INCM) to block telecommunications in cases of “imminent risk to public security” or to the State.

Guirrengane said the country has sufficient legislation to judge cases of threats to State security, stating that the approval of this decree leaves Mozambicans with “imprisoned” rights, effectively “closing off every remaining space for the exercise of freedoms.”

“If we do not remain guardians of our freedoms, we will return to a scenario worse than that of 2014, which we have denounced many times, when we see journalists intimidated, threatened with death, their cars riddled with bullets, when activists are murdered or detained for exercising their rights, when press laws are tightened, and association laws are persecuted,” she warned.

The Women’s Observatory, which brings together 18 associations, has already started collecting at least 2,000 signatures nationwide, necessary to submit a petition to the Constitutional Council (CC) requesting the decree’s unconstitutionality.

“Our primary intention is to ensure that the Constitution is upheld. When this decree says that the Government now has powers to administratively suspend an organisation without due legal process, it is violating the Constitution and it is the duty of the CC to defend the Constitution. It was also the duty of the President of the Republic, but he did not fulfil his obligation,” said Quitéria Guirrengane.

On 15 January, Mozambican politician Venâncio Mondlane also accused the Government of “usurping” the Parliament’s powers by approving the decree that grants the regulator the power to block telecommunications in cases of public security risk, promising actions to declare it unconstitutional.

The legislative change, in force since December, comes a year after several telecommunications blackouts in Mozambique, notably on social media networks during protests following the October 2024 general elections, which caused more than 400 deaths, as well as destruction and looting of businesses and public property.

The new regulation emphasises that suspension and blocking “constitute preventive measures” to mitigate risks and that they “may be total, partial, or applied specifically to one or more subscribers, devices, or service providers.”

The INCM, as regulator, “may determine the immediate suspension of telecommunications services” if “there is verified or presumed existence or imminent risk of fraud through the misuse of telecommunications systems to the detriment of operators, consumers, or the State, while the investigative process is ongoing,” but “such measure must subsequently be submitted for judicial validation.”

Traffic suspension “may be directly executed” by the operator and “must be reported to the regulatory authority within a maximum of 24 hours, with the respective technical justification and evidence.”

Source: Lusa