TAP halts flights on 11 Dec, strike

Due to the general strike in Portugal and to prevent disruptions to client travel plans, TAP airlines announced it is cancelling flights scheduled for 11 December.

TAP stated that customers are being notified with alternative options if their flights are cancelled and that passengers wishing to proactively reschedule to three days before or after the strike day can do so without charges via the TAP website, app, or travel agencies.

TAP has arranged minimum service agreements with several unions for that day.

These agreements, disclosed by the Direção-Geral do Emprego e das Relações de Trabalho (DGERT), involve Sitava (Sindicato dos Trabalhadores da Aviação e Aeroportos), Sitema (Sindicato dos Técnicos de Manutenção de Aeronaves), SIMA (Sindicato das Indústrias Metalúrgicas e Afins), and SNPVAC (Sindicato Nacional do Pessoal de Voo da Aviação Civil).

The airline will operate three return flights to the Azores, two to Madeira, and one return flight to Belgium, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, France, Cape Verde, and Guinea-Bissau.

Additionally, there are provisions for three return flights to Brazil and two to the USA.

The Sindicato dos Pilotos da Aviação Civil (SPAC) assured that it will comply with the minimum services established for the general strike and has scheduled an extraordinary general assembly on Friday for pilots to decide on their participation in the strike.

