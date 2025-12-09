TAP Air Portugal named World’s Leading Airline to Africa, South America

Portuguese flag carrier TAP Air Portugal has been voted the World’s Leading Airline flying to South America and Africa at the World Travel Awards, distinctions that reflect “its dedication to building strong connections” with those destinations, it was announced.

In a statement, TAP said that at the the World Travel Awards 2025,Grand Final Gala Ceremony, held in Bahrain on Saturday, the Portuguese airline was also named European Airline with the Best Website..

The World Travel Awards recognise the best in global tourism in dozens of categories and various regions, with winners chosen by professionals in the tourism and travel industry—such as travel agents, operators and tourism organisations from multiple countries—as well as by the general public.

“These awards have a profound meaning for us. They reflect eight decades of dedication to building strong and reliable connections between Europe and two of the most vibrant, diverse and culturally rich regions in the world,” said Justina Valente, Head of Marketing & Branding at TAP.

TAP operates 80 weekly flights from Porto and Lisbon to 14 destinations in Angola, Mozambique, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Príncipe, Morocco, Senegal, Gambia and Ghana.

TAP Air Portugal offers 91 weekly flights to Brazil and flies directly from Lisbon to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Natal, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Florianópolis and Manaus, as well as connecting Porto to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In total, TAP connects 13 cities in Brazil (15 routes, from Lisbon and Porto) directly to Portugal, and from 2026, will also fly to Curitiba.

TAP currently flies to 85 destinations, with more than 1,000 flights per week.

Source: Lusa