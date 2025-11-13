Tanzania’s president appoints Mwigulu Nchemba as prime minister, parliament speaker says

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan nominated former finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba as the new prime minister on Thursday, in the wake of last month’s disputed election.

The parliament is widely expected to approve his appointment in a vote later on Thursday given Hassan was declared the landslide winner of the October 29 vote.

Opponents say Hassan’s government rigged the election, and there were violent protests over the exclusion of her main challengers.

The U.N. Human Rights Office has said it believes hundreds of people were killed in the protests, while the main opposition party and some human rights activists have said security forces killed more than 1,000 people.

The government has said the opposition’s death toll is exaggerated but has not put forward its own figure for the number of dead.

Hassan, in office since 2021, has rejected criticism of her human rights record and defended the fairness of the election.