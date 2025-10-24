Tanzania president takes no chances on Zanzibar despite no opposition

More than 50 billboards featuring Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan were crammed into a stretch of road from the main airport on Friday as she arrived for a final election rally on the island of Zanzibar.

Known for its spices and beautiful beaches, Zanzibar is the birthplace of the president — “Mama” as her supporters call her — but she is taking no chances ahead of Wednesday’s election.

The island of around 1.9 million was draped in the ruling party’s green and yellow colours under the slogan: “Work and Humanity”.

That contrasts with an Amnesty International report this week describing a “wave of terror” and “systematic human rights violations” in Tanzania ahead of the vote.

Hassan hopes to cement her power after being elevated from the vice-presidency on the death of her authoritarian predecessor John Magufuli in 2021.

She was initially praised for easing Magufuli-era restrictions on the opposition and media, but is now accused of harsh repression.

At the public grounds in Stone Town where Hassan was due to appear, there was a heavy police presence while a helicopter hovered overhead displaying the president’s poster.

AFP was denied access to the grounds despite having accreditation to cover the election.

In her speech, Hassan urged the public to prioritise safety during the election, amid growing worries of protests on the mainland.

“Let’s go to the ballot with no fear,” she said.

Lorries, buses and motorbikes packed with supporters weaved through town to see the leader.

“We see her as a gift from God,” said Mzee Bobea, dressed in a shirt and cap of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

Others, like Issam, a tuktuk driver, said her critics only oppose her because of her gender. He credits her with bringing development.

“I support Mama 100 percent because the work she is doing is visible,” he said.

They are unlikely to be disappointed.

Despite 17 other candidates, rights groups say they are not serious contenders and that Hassan is effectively running unopposed after her real challengers were barred.

The main opposition party, Chadema, was excluded after refusing to sign a “code of conduct” unless there were major electoral reforms. Its leader, Tundu Lissu, is now on trial for treason.

Some voters in Zanzibar felt disenfranchised and said they would “leave that section blank” on the presidential ballot.

“Who will I elect if all the opposition leaders have been blocked? There is no purpose,” said Suleimani Issa Ali, a businessman.

Hassan’s party has never lost an election on the island since its formation in 1977.

“I will not vote. It is a waste of my time. There is no democracy. It is pure stupidity,” a taxi driver told AFP.

“There’s no development in Zanzibar if you compared to mainland,” complained another opposition supporter.

But Hassan on Friday promised “we will protect our unity government with all our strength”.

Zanzibar, which formed a unity government with the mainland in 1964 and elects its own president and legislators, will begin early voting on Tuesday.

Its elections are considered by rights groups to be a little freer than those on the mainland, but have often been marred by violence.

Local trader Fatuma Mohammed simply hoped for calm “so that life can move on smoothly after the elections”.