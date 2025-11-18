Tanzania president names new finance minister, keeps foreign and mining ministers

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday namedthe East African country’s ambassador to China, Khamis Mussa Omar, as the finance minister in her new cabinet after last month’s disputed election.

In a televised address, Hassan said she had retained Anthony Mavunde as mining minister and Mahmoud Thabit Kombo as foreign affairs minister in her cabinet.

Last week Hassan chose the previous finance minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, to be prime minister.

Hassan was declared the landslide winner of the October election, but the vote was marred by clashes with security forces over the exclusion of her main challengers.

Rights groups and opposition parties say hundreds were killed in the clashes, though the government disputes those figures as exaggerated.

Hassan has promised to investigate the election violence and on Friday offered condolences to bereaved families, her most public acknowledgement of the turmoil, which has caused the country’s biggest political crisis in decades.