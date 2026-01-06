‘Take Off Your Wig’ Movement: A quest for identity making waves in Mozambique

The “Take Off Your Wig” Movement uses identity as a means of challenging the widespread use of wigs. Its founder laments that many women no longer recognise themselves as African and have forgotten their own natural beauty.

Within the world of Black women, the use of wigs has become so normalised that it has prompted initiatives opposing the trend. Identity is the main tool being used to counter a practice that is increasingly reaching young women and adolescents. Mozambique’s “Tira a Peruca” Movement is among the pioneers of this cause and expresses concern that women no longer recognise themselves as African and are forgetting their own beauty, “seeking to be what they are not, seeking to be white,” says the founder of the initiative, Crimildo Comé.

The movement is not directed solely at women. The “Take Off Your Wig” Movement also seeks to change the attitudes of men, who are likewise involved in what it describes as a “cycle of misconceptions”. This raises the question of whether the phenomenon is the result of a “lack of identity” or simply reflects the greater freedom of choice characteristic of the modern era.

Natural hair as a trend

DW Africa: What motivated you to found the “Take Off Your Wig” Movement?

Crimildo Comé (CC): I believe that we are seeing more women, including young women and adolescents, who are more concerned about wigs than about their natural hair. I created the “Take Off the Wig” Movement to raise awareness among African women.

DW Africa: Do you believe the growing use of wigs is linked to a lack of identity or self-esteem?

CC: Yes, I believe it is linked to a lack of identity. Women do not recognise their identity and are under pressure, failing to see themselves as beautiful as they were created. They try to become what they are not. Some believe that, in order to be beautiful, they must compare themselves to white women. That is why more women seek to be white, with some even using skin-lightening creams. This is why we feel it is necessary to do something to awaken society.

DW Africa: So, do you think they are mistaken?

CC: Naturally. They are mistaken and do not recognise themselves as African. They do not know their identity or their essence as African women.

DW Africa: Wigs have become an essential accessory for many women, as common as dresses. Could this not be related to fashion trends or the freedom of choice associated with modern times?

CC: I believe it is related to greater freedom, but it still comes back to the issue of identity — who we are and where we come from. Wigs are being used as an aesthetic resource, but women forget that they are beautiful as they were created, as African women.

It has also been observed that many women on the streets use wigs to attract or appeal to men. Some believe that wearing a wig makes it easier to deceive others and obtain money through prostitution. This is precisely the message the movement says it does not want to pass on to young women and adolescents.

DW Africa: Are you saying that men, even indirectly, are involved in this “cycle of misconceptions”?

CC: Yes, which is why one of our main messages is the need to change the mindset of both men and women. There are men who reinforce this idea by preferring women who wear wigs rather than those with natural hair. The perception that persists is that women with natural hair belong to a lower social class and lack the posture to appear in public or be taken to social or leisure events. We want to challenge this perception among men, not just among women.

DW Africa: Has the “Take Off Your Wig” Movement already succeeded in “rescuing” women from this trend?

CC: Based on the feedback we receive and the work we do on social media, more and more women are coming forward to share their experiences and support the cause. We have videos that document this change in attitude and awareness.





Source: Deutsche Welle