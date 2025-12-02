TAAG Angola Airlines enters codeshare with South African Airways

TAAG Angola Airlines and South African Airways (SAA) have entered a new codeshare agreement.

In a press release, the Angolan airline announced that Luanda (Angola), Johannesburg, and Cape Town (South Africa) will become hubs for connecting flights on a regional and intercontinental level.

“Through this codeshare agreement, TAAG strengthens its connectivity within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, resuming connections to Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, and Lusaka in Zambia via stopover flights in Johannesburg or Cape Town, with the final leg of the journey operated by partner South African Airways,” the TAAG statement read.

This commercial cooperation agreement also enables the expansion of TAAG and the mobility of its passengers to destinations within the South African Airways (SAA) network, specifically high-demand and attractive routes such as Durban and Port Elizabeth in South Africa, Mauritius, Victoria Falls, or Dar es Salaam on the African continent.

The new program will also facilitate reaching intercontinental destinations, such as Perth in Australia, among other possibilities within the SAA network.

“The codeshare agreement allows TAAG and SAA to sell flight tickets, including partner destinations, expand network coverage, and collaborate on sales efforts,” emphasized the document.

TAAG further emphasizes that the codeshare scheme “offers a range of benefits to passengers, such as more fare options to choose from, the ability to purchase a single ticket in local currency (for travel itineraries on both airlines), guaranteed connection flight protection, ease of booking, check-in and baggage check (in transit), as well as access to more destinations through the combined TAAG and SAA networks.

Nelson Rodrigues de Oliveira, CEO of TAAG, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This alliance with South African Airways enhances our continental connectivity, opening new international destinations for our customers. It also strengthens Angola’s role as a strategic hub, benefiting our economy and tourism sector. We are thrilled about this partnership, which aligns with our growth strategy and market expansion.”

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in African aviation, strengthening connectivity across the continent and creating new opportunities for travellers (leisure and business). By collaborating with TAAG, we are expanding our reach, enhancing passenger experience, and unlocking vital commercial pathways,” said SAA Group CEO, Professor John Lamola “As South African Airways continues to grow its network, this alliance reinforces our commitment to serving as a bridge between Africa and the world, driving seamless travel, support trade and investment, tourism development, cultural exchange and economic development.”

Source: Lusa/256 Business News