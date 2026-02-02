Switzerland commits €1.2 million to assist those affected by floods in southern Mozambique

The Swiss Government has provided financial support of 1.1 million Swiss francs (approximately €1.2 million) for victims of the floods in southern Mozambique, according to a statement consulted by Lusa.

In a note published on its Facebook page, the Swiss Embassy in Mozambique explains that the aid is part of its cooperation programme between the two countries, with Switzerland operating in the northern region, “but given the severity of the situation in the south, it decided to mobilise additional support.”

“As part of its humanitarian action programme, it supports the emergency response with 100,000 Swiss francs (CHF) for aerial search and rescue operations, and one million Swiss francs for the World Food Programme, ensuring emergency food assistance,” the note reads.

The Swiss Government also reiterates in the same communiqué its continued commitment to humanitarian aid and rapid, efficient emergency response in Mozambique.

Last Saturday, the provincial executive council of Sofala, in the centre of the country, announced the mobilisation of 40 tonnes of various food products to support flood victims, resulting from contributions by public and private companies.

“The executive council received positive responses from several companies, economic agents, families and individuals, having collected about 40 tonnes of various products, including 18 tonnes of maize flour, 14 tonnes of rice, two thousand litres of cooking oil, beans, sugar and other products that are being channelled to the districts of Buzi, Maxanga and others in need,” said Lourenço Bulha, Governor of Sofala.

The number of people affected by the January floods in Mozambique rose to 723,289, with 22 dead, according to provisional data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to information from the INGD database, accessed by Lusa on Saturday with data up to 14:30 (12:30 Lisbon time) on Friday, the floods occurring in various parts of Mozambique have already affected the equivalent of 170,223 families, with over 20,000 people affected in the past 24 hours.

Since 7 January, there have also been 45 injured and nine missing as a result of these floods, in addition to 3,541 partially destroyed houses, 794 completely destroyed, and 165,946 flooded.

The INGD report also indicates that 451,571 hectares of agricultural land have been affected, of which 275,765 hectares are considered lost, impacting the activities of 332,863 farmers, as well as the death of 430,972 livestock heads, including cattle, goats and poultry.

Relief continues for families trapped by the floods, especially in Maputo and Gaza, southern Mozambique, as a result of heavy rains over several days.

The European Union, United States, Portugal, Angola, Spain, Timor-Leste, Norway and Japan, as well as neighbouring countries, have already announced and sent emergency humanitarian aid.

Source: Lusa