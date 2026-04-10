Swiss court shelves case against UBS over Credit Suisse actions in Mozambique

Switzerland’s Criminal Court said on Friday it had discontinued proceedings against UBS over a case tied to suspected money laundering in Mozambique relating to Credit Suisse, which the Swiss bank acquired in 2023.
The court said it had reached its decision on the grounds that Credit Suisse, whose actions were in question, ceased to exist as a criminal-law entity as a result of the state-engineered merger with its rival UBS three years ago.
Swiss federal prosecutors in December had accused Credit Suisse of failing to prevent money laundering in Mozambique, where loans granted to the African country’s tuna fishing fleet triggered an economic crisis there a decade ago.
Prosecutors argued that Credit Suisse and its legal successor UBS were liable over the failings.
UBS quickly responded to the court’s decision.
“We welcome the court’s recognition that UBS cannot be held liable in this matter, as such liability cannot be transferred to a legal successor through a merger,” UBS said.
The court’s decision can be appealed.
Source: Reuters