Sweden to phase out development aid to five countries, including Mozambique, in coming years; will redirect funds to Ukraine – Reuters

Sweden will phase out development aid to five countries in coming years and use the money to increase support for Ukraine, the government said on Friday.
The Nordic country plans to phase out aid to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia and Bolivia, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa said.
“Ukraine is Sweden’s most important foreign policy and aid policy priority and therefore the government is going to increase aid to Ukraine to at least 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.06 billion) in 2026,” Dousa said.
($1 = 9.4094 Swedish crowns)
