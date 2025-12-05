Sweden to phase out development aid to five countries, including Mozambique, in coming years; will redirect funds to Ukraine – Reuters

Sweden will phase out ​development aid to ‌five countries in coming years ‌and use the money to increase support for Ukraine, the government said on ⁠Friday.

The Nordic ‌country plans to phase out aid ‍to Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, Liberia and Bolivia, Minister for International ​Development Cooperation and ‌Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa said.

“Ukraine is Sweden’s most important foreign policy and aid policy priority and ⁠therefore the government ​is going ​to increase aid to Ukraine to at least ‍10 ⁠billion Swedish crowns ($1.06 billion) in 2026,” Dousa ⁠said.

($1 = 9.4094 Swedish crowns)

Source: Reuters