South Africa: Steep fuel price hikes for motorists in April 2026 – SABC News | Watch

Motorists must brace for steep fuel price increase coming to effect in April.

The latest fuel price forecast from the Central Energy Fund in South Africa has indicated that 95-octane petrol could see a price increase of over R5 next month (April 2026).

The Fuel Industry Association of South Africa has also raised concerns about the affordability of fuel in the coming months.

Motorists have been urged to avoid panic buying ahead of April’s price changes, as this could place unnecessary pressure on the supply system.

The biggest petrol price hike over a single month in South Africa was in July 2022, when prices jumped by R2.57 per litre following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices have risen primarily as a result of the war sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which has injected significant geopolitical risk into energy markets.

To look at the implications we are now joined by an economist, Dr Iraj Abedian, and the Chief Executive at Fuel Industry Association of SA, Avhapfani Tshifularo.

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Source: SABC News