Standard Bank forecasts 8%-12% earnings growth for 2026-2028

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, on Thursday forecast annual headline earnings per share growth of between 8% and 12% for 2026-2028.

The South Africa‑based bank will hold a Capital Markets Day later in the day to provide further details on its targets.

Here are some details:

– Standard Bank targets revenue growth of 7% to 10% per year.

– Keeps a return-on-equity target range of 18% to 22%.

– Dividend payout ratio of 45% to 60%.

The company’s credit loss ratio, a measure of bad loans against total loans, is seen within a target range of 70 basis points to 100 basis points in the medium term.

Source: Reuters