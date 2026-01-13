Special exams for pupils affected by terrorism to be held next week

The Mozambican Education Ministry has announced that almost 5,000 pupils in the northern province of Nampula, whose education has been disrupted by jihadist raids, will sit special examinations, referring to the 2025 school year, later this month.

According to the Nampula Provincial Education Director, William Tunzine, 4,928 pupils in Erati and Memba districts are affected. These pupils will sit sixth, nine and tenth grade examinations between 19 and 22 January.

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference in Nampula city, Tunzine said 107 exam centres will be set up – 95 in Memba and 12 in Erati, to accommodate pupils who were forced to flee from their home areas by terrorist raids.

He said the children are being prepared because “our teacher colleagues are already in the schools. We also have some organisations that are providing psycho-social support for the children”.

“Our colleagues and cooperation partners are continuing to mobilise the communities, so that these children can sit the exams”, Tunzine added.

There were also reports that some families affected by terrorist raids have been resettled in Nacaroa district, and another examination centre will probably be set up there.

The 2026 school year begins on 30 January. Tunzine said “we must assess these children before the opening of the school year, to give them time to enrol in other grades”.

