South Africa’s Ramaphosa visits Mozambique with Bi-National Commission meeting, Inhambane gas factory inauguration and Business Forum on the agenda

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, begins today a two-day working visit to Mozambique, during which he is expected to participate in the fourth Bi-National Commission and the business forum between the two countries, according to the Mozambican Presidency.

According to a statement from the Mozambican Presidency, the Bi-National Commission meeting, taking place today in Maputo, will strengthen relations between the two countries, “consolidated over the shared history of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.”

On Wednesday, the two heads of state will take part in the inauguration of the domestic gas factory, the first in Mozambique, in Inhambane province, the statement notes, as well as a Business Forum, also held in the province of Inhambane, southern Mozambique.

According to a source from the Mozambican government, the participation of the South African President in the inauguration of the domestic gas processing and production unit comes in response to an invitation from his counterpart, Daniel Chapo, and is an investment implemented by the South African oil company Sasol, which will reduce Mozambique’s imports of this product by more than 70%.

“Presidents Daniel Chapo and Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to the city of Vilankulo, in Inhambane province, where they will also lead the Mozambique–South Africa Business Forum, a space aimed at promoting investment, increasing bilateral trade, and identifying new economic cooperation opportunities,” states the Mozambican Presidency.

The participation of the South African head of state results from the construction project of the new Integrated Processing Factory by Sasol, under the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between Mozambique and the oil company, the source further explained.

Sasol’s project, valued at one billion dollars (€866 million), is aimed at producing cooking gas in Mozambique, considering that the company already operates gas production in Temane (Inhassoro) and Pande (Govuro), in Inhambane.

Relations between South Africa and Mozambique are governed by the Binational Commission, co-chaired by the heads of state of the two neighbouring countries, which first met on 22 October 2015 in South Africa.

Mozambique is South Africa’s largest trading partner, generating a turnover of around two billion dollars (€1.728 billion) annually.

More than 1,700 heavy vehicles cross the border daily, mainly carrying South African exports shipped through the port of Maputo, according to official data.

📰🗞️ | President Cyril Ramaphosa will at the invitation of His Excellency President Daniel Fransisco Chapo embark on a working visit to the Republic of Mozambique from 02 – 03 December 2025 for the 4th South Africa – Mozambique Bi-National Commission. Read… pic.twitter.com/BK0EsaJxqF — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 1, 2025

Source: Lusa